Published on
by

WATCH TODAY: AOC Speaks to SXSW Live at 6PM ET Saturday

'Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the New Left': A Live Interview from the South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Tx.

by
0 Comments
AOC

AOC (Photo: William B. Plowman/Getty)

Watch here beginning at 6 p.m. ET 

From the SXSW program:

As New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to galvanize the left (and frustrate the right), what’s driving her unique appeal has become an increasingly compelling question. Is it her identity or her substantive politics? Or both?

Ocasio-Cortez's embrace of democratic socialism has been emphasized by the right, which seeks to paint her as out of touch with mainstream American values. But arguably, it's her progressive ideals that provide the basis for a human-centered politics that connect with a majority of Americans. 

The Intercept's Senior Politics Editor Briahna Gray will talk to Ocasio-Cortez about identity, the race/class divide, and how these factors are likely to play out in the years ahead.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Solutions, U.S.
,
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez