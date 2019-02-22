'Everyone. Needs. To. Watch. It.': Democrat Dianne Feinstein Explains to Children Why She Won't Back Green New Deal

As young people from around the world are marching in the streets and calling an adults and elected leaders to act urgently to address runaway global warming and the climate crisis, this video of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) explaining to youth activists in her office on Friday why she won't back the joint congressional resolution on the Green New Deal has to be seen in order to be believed.

"This is a fight for our generation's survival. Her reaction is why young people desperately want new leadership in Congress." —Sunrise MovementPosted to Twitter by the Sunrise Movement, which had organized the office visit as part of its campaign to garner support for the resolution, the video shows Feinstein responding with "smugness and disrespect" when the group explains that while their futures are the ones that will be impacted the most the scientific community has said there is just 12 years for radical transformation to take place.

According to Sunrise:

Children as young as 7 reminded Senator Feinstein that their generation will be most impacted by the effects of climate change and that she must stand with her constituents. The Senator responded by asking for their ages, stating: "Well, you did not vote for me."

"I’ve been doing this for 30 years," Feinstein says in the video. "You come in here and say it has to be my way or the highway. I don't respond to that...I know what I'm doing. Maybe people should listen a little bit."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Something is Happening. People are Drawing Lines.

And We’ve Got It Covered. But we can't do it without you. Please support our Winter Campaign.





Watch it:

This is how @SenFeinstein reacted to children asking her to support the #GreenNewDeal resolution -- with smugness + disrespect. This is a fight for our generation's survival. Her reaction is why young people desperately want new leadership in Congress. pic.twitter.com/0zAkaxruMI — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) February 22, 2019

"Everyone needs to watch this video of @ SenFeinstein disparaging literal children from @ SunriseMvmt calling on her to support @ AOC and @ SenMarkey’s Green New Deal," said Waleed Shahid of the Justice Democrats.

Author and activist Naomi Klein also reposted the video and simply said: "Everyone. Needs. To. Watch. It."