After Pelosi and Schumer, Sanders Will Issue Live Rebuttal to Trump's Primetime Plea for 'Unneeded Wall'

Amid growing calls for a boycott of President Donald Trump's primetime immigration address Tuesday night—which every major corporate television network agreed to air despite widespread pushback—Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced that he will deliver a response to Trump's Oval Office speech that will be streamed on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

"We do not need to waste billions on an unneeded wall so that Trump can appease right-wing extremists," Sanders wrote on Twitter ahead of Trump's speech, which critics expect to feature a slew of fact-free, xenophobic claims about the necessity of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"We need to create millions of good-paying jobs by rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure—roads, bridges, water systems, rail, and affordable housing," Sanders added.

Sanders' remarks will come immediately after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) deliver the Democratic Party's official response to Trump.



After they demanded "equal time" to counter Trump's "malice and misinformation," major television networks agreed on Tuesday to carry the Democratic leaders' rebuttal.



"The facts are clear: President Trump has the power to stop hurting the country by re-opening the government and ending the Trump shutdown," Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement Monday night.

The Vermont senator's response to Trump is expected to begin at around 9:30 pm ET. Check back for a livestream.

.@SenSanders will deliver a response to Trump's address tonight. Live and on the internet! #BoycottTrumpPrimeTime but tune in for Bernie! Add his account to your notifications! pic.twitter.com/4hRDIGUgSv — People For Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 8, 2019

Trump will deliver his address Tuesday night as the government shutdown over his demand for over $5 billion in border wall funding continues into its third week.

As Common Dreams reported, Trump on multiple occasions has floated the possibility of declaring a "national emergency" to bypass Congress if his demand for wall funding isn't met. According to some legal experts, such a move would be an unconstitutional abuse of power.

Responding to Trump's insistence that there is a "crisis" on the southern border, Sanders declared in a tweet on Tuesday, "There is no border crisis."

"The real crisis," the Vermont senator concluded, "is that 800,000 people don't know how they'll pay their mortgages, pay student loans, put gas in their cars, or put food on the table because of Donald Trump's government shutdown."