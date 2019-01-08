Published on
by

After Pelosi and Schumer, Sanders Will Issue Live Rebuttal to Trump's Primetime Plea for 'Unneeded Wall'

"We do not need to waste billions on an unneeded wall so that Trump can appease right-wing extremists," the Vermont senator wrote on Twitter

by
0 Comments

Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) response to President Donald Trump will come immediately after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) deliver the Democratic Party's rebuttal, which will be aired on major television networks. (Photo: Crush Rush via Shutterstock)

Amid growing calls for a boycott of President Donald Trump's primetime immigration address Tuesday night—which every major corporate television network agreed to air despite widespread pushback—Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced that he will deliver a response to Trump's Oval Office speech that will be streamed on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

"We do not need to waste billions on an unneeded wall so that Trump can appease right-wing extremists," Sanders wrote on Twitter ahead of Trump's speech, which critics expect to feature a slew of fact-free, xenophobic claims about the necessity of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"We need to create millions of good-paying jobs by rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure—roads, bridges, water systems, rail, and affordable housing," Sanders added.

Sanders' remarks will come immediately after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) deliver the Democratic Party's official response to Trump.

After they demanded "equal time" to counter Trump's "malice and misinformation," major television networks agreed on Tuesday to carry the Democratic leaders' rebuttal.

"The facts are clear: President Trump has the power to stop hurting the country by re-opening the government and ending the Trump shutdown," Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement Monday night.

The Vermont senator's response to Trump is expected to begin at around 9:30 pm ET. Check back for a livestream.

Trump will deliver his address Tuesday night as the government shutdown over his demand for over $5 billion in border wall funding continues into its third week.

As Common Dreams reported, Trump on multiple occasions has floated the possibility of declaring a "national emergency" to bypass Congress if his demand for wall funding isn't met.  According to some legal experts, such a move would be an unconstitutional abuse of power.

Responding to Trump's insistence that there is a "crisis" on the southern border, Sanders declared in a tweet on Tuesday, "There is no border crisis."

"The real crisis," the Vermont senator concluded, "is that 800,000 people don't know how they'll pay their mortgages, pay student loans, put gas in their cars, or put food on the table because of Donald Trump's government shutdown."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, Immigration