WATCH TONIGHT: Bernie Sanders Keynote Address at First-Ever Sanders Institute Progressive 'Gathering'

Kicking off the inaugural Sanders Institute conference in Burlington, Vermont this weekend—billed as "A Gathering of Minds to Envision the World We Want"—Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is set to give a keynote address to a crowd of influential progressives from around the world Thursday evening.

The senator's speech will open a three-day event during which international politicians, writers, and activists will discuss bold progressive proposals aimed at tackling the issues facing working families all over the U.S. and the world—access to healthcare, wage inequality, institutionalized racism, the climate crisis, and more.

In keeping with the Gathering's mission "to revitalize our democracy," Sanders is expected to give an address encompassing the progressive vision for the future—one in which economic, social, racial, and political power is distributed amongst the people who keep the world's economies running, rather than accumulated by the wealthiest few.

