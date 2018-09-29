Published on
by

Nearly 400 Killed After Catastrophic Earthquake and Tsunami Strike Indonesia

"At the moment, in our hospital, electricity is out all over Palu, roads are cracked, the phone network doesn't work. We are hoping for any help."

by
0 Comments

Amid the wreckage in Palu on Saturday morning. Officials had yet to make contact with other vulnerable coastal areas where communications were down. (Photo: Rifki/Associated Press)

Nearly 400 people were killed and thousands of homes and buildings were destroyed Friday night after a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

As the Washington Post reported:

More than 384 people have died in the city of Palu alone, one of the two cities worst-hit by the tsunami, according to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency. Rescue officials were struggling Saturday afternoon to reach the nearby city of Donggala, home to 300,000 people, and the surrounding areas after a large bridge collapsed. Authorities fear that the death toll, which was at 48 several hours earlier, could continue to rise quickly.

The estimated 10-foot tsunami that slammed Sulawesi Friday night was triggered by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that hit the island just hours before.

Cellphone video posted to social media shows the moment a massive wave completely overtook several one-story buildings in Palu:

More than 500 people are reportedly injured, dozens more are missing, and the island is currently without electricity.

"At the moment, in our hospital, electricity is out all over Palu, roads are cracked, the phone network doesn't work," said Dr. Komang Adi Sujendra, director of Undata Hospital in Palu. "We are hoping for any help."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, Climate
,
Indonesia, Extreme Weather, Earthquake