Journalist Wielding "Nuclear Weapon Ban" Sign Forcibly Ejected From Trump-Putin Presser

Just moments before Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump began their joint press conference after meeting one-on-one in Finland on Monday, journalist and activist Sam Husseini—the communications director of the Institute for Public Accuracy—was forcibly removed from the event while wielding a sign that read "Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty."

"I want to ask a question about this issue," Husseini said as a security official attempted to snatch the sign from his hands.

"I want to ask about nuclear weapons," the journalist said as he was led out of the conference room.

Watch: