Published on
by

Journalist Wielding "Nuclear Weapon Ban" Sign Forcibly Ejected From Trump-Putin Presser

"I want to ask about nuclear weapons," said Sam Husseini, communications director of the Institute for Public Accuracy, as he was removed from the event

by
0 Comments

"I want to ask a question about this issue," said Sam Husseini, communications director of the Institute for Public Accuracy, said before he was removed from the event. (Photo: Jim Acosta/Twitter)

Just moments before Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump began their joint press conference after meeting one-on-one in Finland on Monday, journalist and activist Sam Husseini—the communications director of the Institute for Public Accuracy—was forcibly removed from the event while wielding a sign that read "Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty."

"I want to ask a question about this issue," Husseini said as a security official attempted to snatch the sign from his hands.

"I want to ask about nuclear weapons," the journalist said as he was led out of the conference room.

Watch:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Finland, Nuclear Weapons