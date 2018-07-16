Journalist Wielding "Nuclear Weapon Ban" Sign Forcibly Ejected From Trump-Putin Presser

Just moments before Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump began their joint press conference after meeting one-on-one in Finland on Monday, journalist and activist Sam Husseini—the communications director of the Institute for Public Accuracy—was forcibly removed from the event while wielding a sign that read "Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty."
"I want to ask a question about this issue," Husseini said as a security official attempted to snatch the sign from his hands.
"I want to ask about nuclear weapons," the journalist said as he was led out of the conference room.
Watch:
We have an incident. #TrumpPutinSummit #Helsinki2018 pic.twitter.com/ftOMfGipzH
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 16, 2018
