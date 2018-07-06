After "Creepy" Trump Mocks Entire #MeToo Movement, Warren Declares: "You Don't Scare Us. Women Fight Back."

Though she'd already issued one fierce retort for his latest racist and sexist remarks on Thursday night, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wasn't quite finished with her reaction to President Donald Trump for denigrating her Native American heritage while also taking a smug and misogynistic swipe at the #MeToo movement.

Because while Warren said in a fundraising letter to supporters on Friday that she's more than capable of absorbing the personal insults from the president, she said his comments to rally goers in Montana the night before went way past his petty "obsession" with her. She wrote:

I can handle a bully. But here’s the really creepy part: In the same breath, he mocked the entire #MeToo movement. He mocked women who are bravely coming forward and saying that they’ve been harassed and abused by guys just like Donald Trump. Donald Trump isn't just trying to scare me – he's trying to bully all women and make us all shut up. He still doesn't think guys like him should be held accountable for what they say or do. You know what, Donald? You don't scare us. Women fight back. Women vote, organize marches, knock on doors, make phone calls, run for office – and win. We'll sweep your Republican enablers out of office this November.

And as the women's advocacy group Ultraviolet put it: