Published on
by

After "Creepy" Trump Mocks Entire #MeToo Movement, Warren Declares: "You Don't Scare Us. Women Fight Back."

"I can handle a bully," says senator. "But here's the really creepy part: In the same breath, he mocked the entire #MeToo movement. He mocked women who are bravely coming forward and saying that they’ve been harassed and abused by guys just like Donald Trump."

by
0 Comments

 U.S. president Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Four Seasons Arena on July 5, 2018 in Great Falls, Montana. President Trump held a campaign style 'Make America Great Again' rally in Great Falls, Montana with thousands in attendance. (Photo:  Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Though she'd already issued one fierce retort for his latest racist and sexist remarks on Thursday night, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wasn't quite finished with her reaction to President Donald Trump for denigrating her Native American heritage while also taking a smug and misogynistic swipe at the #MeToo movement.

Because while Warren said in a fundraising letter to supporters on Friday that she's more than capable of absorbing the personal insults from the president, she said his comments to rally goers in Montana the night before went way past his petty "obsession" with her. She wrote:

I can handle a bully. But here’s the really creepy part: In the same breath, he mocked the entire #MeToo movement. He mocked women who are bravely coming forward and saying that they’ve been harassed and abused by guys just like Donald Trump.

Donald Trump isn't just trying to scare me – he's trying to bully all women and make us all shut up. He still doesn't think guys like him should be held accountable for what they say or do.

You know what, Donald? You don't scare us. Women fight back. Women vote, organize marches, knock on doors, make phone calls, run for office – and win. We'll sweep your Republican enablers out of office this November.

And as the women's advocacy group Ultraviolet put it:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't want clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Women, Elizabeth Warren, Donald Trump