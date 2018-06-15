WATCH: Trump Once More Goes Batty on Live TV With His Friends at Fox & Friends

Dear Common Dreams Reader,
We will get straight to the point: Today we ask you to help Common Dreams during our mid-year fundraising drive. To maintain our independence, we will never run ads or take corporate funds. To maintain your privacy, we will never rent or sell your email address or your meta-data. Over twenty years ago, we created our media model -- non-profit, funded by thousands of small contributors -- guaranteeing us the independence to speak truth to power. We rely on readers, like you, to provide the "people power" that fuels our work - with donations averaging about $31. If you agree that non-profit, reader-supported independent media is needed now more than ever, please donate today. We can't do it without you. Thank you. -- Craig Brown, Co-founder
Top Comments