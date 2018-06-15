Published on
WATCH: Trump Once More Goes Batty on Live TV With His Friends at Fox & Friends

One observer characterized the president's performance as "one of his most deranged ever."

President Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends on Friday morning. (Photo: Screenshot/Fox News/ YouTube)

President Donald Trump was quite a sight again for global television audiences on Friday morning when he appeared on the White House lawn for an impromptu live interview with Fox & Friends.

Katherine Kreuger, writing for Splinter, characterized the president's performance as "one of his most deranged ever."

Watch:

