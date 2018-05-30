Published on
by

Glenn Greenwald: Why Did ABC Ignore Roseanne Barr’s Hateful Tweets Against Arabs & Palestinians?

"There is no question at all that what she tweeted is completely in line and perfectly consistent with what she has been saying and writing and tweeting for many years."

by
0 Comments
"I think that we need to formulate consistent principles about what our views are, but in Roseanne’s case, it was so far over the line of anything decent that I don’t think anyone would think that ABC could do anything but fire her." (Photo: Screengrab)

"I think that we need to formulate consistent principles about what our views are, but in Roseanne’s case, it was so far over the line of anything decent that I don’t think anyone would think that ABC could do anything but fire her." (Photo: Screengrab)

On Tuesday ABC canceled its hit show “Roseanne”, after its star, Roseanne Barr, fired off a series of racist comments on Twitter. In one tweet, Roseanne wrote, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” It was a reference to Valerie Jarrett, longtime adviser to President Obama, who’s African-American. Roseanne also accused billionaire George Soros, who’s Jewish, of being a Nazi collaborator and attacked Chelsea Clinton. The decision to cancel Roseanne was made by Channing Dungey, the first African-American president of a major TV network. The reboot of the hit 1980s sitcom Roseanne last year drew huge audiences and praise from President Trump, who once called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on the show’s success. Democracy Now! spoke with Glenn Greenwald in Rio de Janeiro.

"This is stuff that she has been saying about lots of different groups, including African Americans, but especially Arabs and Palestinians, for a long time. It’s just that Arabs and Palestinians, racism towards them tends to be more acceptable," said Greenwald.

Watch Full Video Here:

© 2018 Democracy Now!

FRIENDS: Help Us Fight

Independent journalism has become the last firewall against government and corporate lies. Yet, with frightening regularity, independent media sources are losing funding, closing down or being blacked out by Google and Facebook. Never before has independent media been more endangered. If you believe in Common Dreams, if you believe in people-powered independent media, please support us now and help us fight—with truths—against the lies that would smother our democracy. Please help keep Common Dreams alive and growing. Thank you. -- Craig Brown, Co-founder

Support Common DreamsSupport Common Dreams

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Racism, Democracy Now!