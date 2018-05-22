Published on
Amazon Workers on Food Stamps as Jeff Bezos Rakes in $275 Million a Day, Sanders Says, 'Is What Rigged Economy Is All About'

The CEO of the online retail giant is now the world's richest individual, but many of his workers still don't make a living wage

"Bezos' wealth increases by $275 million every single day," Sanders note in a tweet on Tuesday. "Meanwhile, Amazon workers have to rely on food stamps and public assistance just to survive. This is what a rigged economy is all about." (Image: Sanders TV)

Calling out the Grand Canyon-sized chasm between the wealth of average Amazon employees and that of Jeff Bezos, the company's founder and currently the single richest person on Earth, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Tuesday released a short video from his digital team which characterized this kind of vast inequality as epitomizing what the senator has long called the "rigged economy."

"Bezos' wealth increases by $275 million every single day," Sanders note in a tweet. "Meanwhile, Amazon workers have to rely on food stamps and public assistance just to survive. This is what a rigged economy is all about."

Last month, The Intercept reported on federal data that showed many Amazon workers qualify for federal assistance programs, including food stamps, while Bloomberg's "Billionaire List" currently estimates Bezos' net worth at approximately $132 billion.

Watch the video:

How long is this short video? Exactly 5 minutes and 42 seconds. But don't worry, in the time it takes you to watch it, Bezos "will have made over $1 million."

