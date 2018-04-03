Published on
Suspect Reportedly Dead Following Shooting at YouTube Headquarters

"The YouTube HQ shooting is proof that this is not just schools. Our country has a gun problem. End of story," tweeted a survivor of the Parkland school shooting.

Police have surrounded the YouTube headquarters with guns drawn as employees evacuated. (Photo: ABC 7 News/Twitter)

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

Residents of San Bruno, California were urged by police to stay clear of YouTube headquarters on Tuesday as reports of an active shooter on the tech giant's campus began to emerge on social media.

As broadcast footage of YouTube employees evacuating company headquarters with their hands raised started to circulate, San Bruno police confirmed that they had responded to an active shooter situation. Google, which owns YouTube, acknowledged the incident on Twitter and stated that it is cooperating with authorities.

At least three people were reportedly injured, NBC News has reported that a female suspect is dead at the scene.

One anonymous law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times that at least two people were struck by gunfire, but it is unclear how severe their injuries may be.

"The shooter was described as a woman," the Times added.

Several YouTube employees described on Twitter how they were barricaded inside their company's headquarters after gunshots sparked panic across the campus and a rapid police response.

Christian Christensen, professor of journalism at Stockholm University, warned that "given the location of the event," reporters and citizens should be careful about trumpeting unconfirmed information.

"Stick to confirmed sources only and trust very, very few videos," Christensen said. "Potential for trolling and exploitation here is big."

Responding to the shooting on Twitter, Jaclyn Corin, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead in February, tweeted:

