FCC Chair Accepts NRA's "Charleston Heston Courage Award" for Trying to Kill Net Neutrality

Ajit Pai – former Verizon lobbyist and now Trump's chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) – was given a handmade Kentucky rifle from the National Rifle Association (NRA) Friday – for his "courage" in working to kill net neutrality at the behest of the telecom giants.

"As soon as President Trump came into office, President Trump asked Ajit Pai to liberate the internet and give it back to you," said Dan Schneider, executive director of the American Conservative Union. "Ajit Pai is the most courageous, heroic person that I know."

"Some people urged me to go for sacrifice bunts and singles and try to nibble around the edges — make some minor changes,' Pai said accepting the award. "But I don't play small ball."

Past recipients of the NRA's "Charlton Heston Courage Under Fire Award" include far-right favorites Rush Limbaugh, Phyllis Schlafly, Mike Pence and Sheriff David Clarke.

Just when you thought @NRA could not be more out of touch with the overwhelming majority of Americans, it turns out the NRA randomly supports repealing net neutrality. What's next, is the NRA going to support repealing seat belts? Also, was this a permissible gift to Ajit Pai? https://t.co/edD7Vh4dY8 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 24, 2018

Dear @AjitPaiFCC, I hope you are enjoying your #BloodMoney from the @NRA. Not to mention that snazzy new handgun they gifted to you (but not while actually at CPAC since that is a gun free zone).#Resign.#TheResistancehttps://t.co/YbX9ysvnT0 — Sarah Connor (@SarahConnor2017) February 24, 2018