Here Are Most Key, Smartest, and Funniest Reactions on #MemoDay

After being declassified by President Donald Trump earlier in the day, Republicans in the House of Representatives—led by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), chair of the Intelligence Committee—followed through with their promise to release a highly controversial memo on Friday.

Here, officially in the public domain, is the 4-page memo (pdf)—a document that Democrats have called "cherry-picked" and "highly misleading" and which the FBI warned was "fundamentally" inaccurate due to "material omissions of fact."

While Republicans quickly leaked excerpts and details of the memo to right-wing media outlets—including Fox News, the Washington Examiner, and the Daily Caller—Democrats, progressives, and independent-minded observers wasted no time in shredding the contents of the memo itself and the political brinksmanship by the GOP which led to its creation and release.

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, led by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), published a detailed takedown of memo released today, which they said "fails to provide vital context and information contained in DOJ's FISA application and renewals, and ignores why and how the FBI initiated, and the Special Counsel has continued, its counterintelligence investigation into Russia's election interference and links to the Trump campaign."

Shortly before it was released, Trump told reporters that the memo—which he personally declassified so Republicans in the House could release it—represents a "disgrace [of] what's going on in this country." The president added that "alot of people should be ashamed of themselves, and worse than that." Watch:

WATCH: President Trump says memo is 'terrible' "You want to know the truth, I think it's a disgrace ... A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves" pic.twitter.com/fIcMTl7izA — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 2, 2018

On Twitter, however, progressive critics unleashed their ire at Republicans—including Trump, Ryan, and Nunes—while offering an array of informed context regarding the memo:

