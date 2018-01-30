Trump State of the Union: Watch Live (Dissent Included) in Real Time

A belated requiem for Ursula K. Le Guin, who died last week at 88 after creating a lifetime of singularly thoughtful, feminist, leftist and wondrous science fiction. In her books, including The Left Hand of Darkness and The Dispossessed, she explored a wide world of themes - anarchism, androgyny, mythology, capitalism, the Taoist concept of balance, the enduring challenge of being human - and we are richer for it.