Confirmed: Chelsea Manning Running in Maryland's Democratic US Senate Primary

"Yup, we're running"

Chelsea Manning: Whistleblower, Activist... Senator?

Chelsea Manning: Whistleblower, Activist... Senator? (AP Photo/Dannis Van Tine)

Chelsea Manning confirmed  Sunday that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate in the 2018 Maryland Democratic primary..

The 30-year-old Manning filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

Manning, the transgender former Army private who was convicted of passing sensitive government documents to WikiLeaks, came out as transgender after being sentenced to 35 years in prison. President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency last year after she had served seven years..

Manning is running as a Democrat and will challenge two-term Sen. Ben Cardin in the primary.

Manning is yet to file for the primary with the state elections board, which she must do in person by Feb. 27, according to the board’s website.

Senator Cardin is also yet to file. But campaign finance reports show that his campaign had nearly $2 million cash on hand in late September.

 

