Under GOP Plan, Wealthy Foreign Investors Benefit Nearly Three Times More Than US Taxpayers

If the Senate Republicans' latest version of their tax overhaul bill passes, foreign investors will receive a financial benefit nearly three times larger than all U.S. taxpayers combined, according to a new analysis released Saturday.

In its updated analysis, the non-partisan Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) found that while U.S. households would receive $8 billion in net benefits from the plan, wealthy overseas investors would capture an astonishing $22 billion.

"By 2027," the anlysis states, "foreign investors would benefit more than American households overall under the bill as written. While some households would pay more and others would pay less, in 2027 the average net effect for U.S. households would be a tax cut of $8 billion, which is much smaller than the $22 billion benefit to foreign investors."

As Seth Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, explained, "The reason that foreign investors are the biggest winners is that they own about 1/3 of the shares of U.S. corporations." And because the plan drops the corporate tax rate from 35% down to just 20%, he added: "Corporations are getting a huge tax cut, paid for by tax increases on Americans, and by fewer Americans [with] health insurance."

At the same time, the new ITEP analysis shows that low- and middle-income taxpayers will see tax increases while high-income earners receive massive tax cuts:

Needless to say, the findings didn't go over well with many:

